Ethiopia: International Pressure for a Ceasefire in Ethiopia Grows

[allAfrica] Cape Town -- With Tigray forces advancing towards Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and the humanitarian crises escalating, UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a Tweet on Wednesday (November 3, 2021) voiced concern "about the evolution of the situation in Ethiopia" and said he offered to assist in opening a "dialogue" in a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who earlier in the week declared a state of emergency.