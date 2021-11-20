Congo-Kinshasa: Embezzled Empire - How Former President Joseph Kabila Stashed Stolen Funds In U.S. Real Estate
[The Sentry] Washington, DC -- Red flags for corruption, money laundering, and other financial crimes were ignored as millions of dollars linked to the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) travelled through a maze of business transactions and were stashed in quiet residential neighborhoods surrounding the US capital Washington, DC, according to a new investigative report by The Sentry, "Embezzled Empire."Full Article