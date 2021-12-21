Sudan: December 19 Demos Reach Republican Palace Despite Blockades

[Radio Dabanga] Sudan -- The strategy employed by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to thwart the December 19 Marches of the Millions in the capital Khartoum, and cities across Sudan yesterday, to mark the third anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship in 2019, was largely unsuccessful as mass protests bypassed the barriers and entered key points including the grounds of the Republican Palace in Khartoum.