Trudeau addresses Canadians a day after pledging more support for small businesses

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver his daily address to Canadians outside his Rideau Cottage home in Ottawa, one day after the number of coronavirus cases in Canada grew to 4,757 and his government introduced wage support for small businesses.
Trudeau addresses nation for 7th day in a row amid COVID-19 fears

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the country for the seventh day in a row this morning amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 threat. He's expected...
CBC.ca

Alabama resources for small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has put Alabama’s key industries under duress, leaving small businesses across the state in dire need of support....
bizjournals Also reported by •Denver PostReutersUSATODAY.com

