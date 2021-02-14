Anyone who attended Papatoetoe High School last week - be it staff, students or visitors - is being asked to get a Covid-19 test after a Year 9 student has been confirmed as one of three new cases. The other two cases are the student's...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Everyone at Papatoetoe High School last week told to get tested
