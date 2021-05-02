Almost 60 per cent of around 4000 eligible Air New Zealand crew members have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination since February. At least 72 per cent have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: 60 per cent of Air NZ workers fully vaccinated
