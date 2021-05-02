Covid 19 coronavirus: 60 per cent of Air NZ workers fully vaccinated

Covid 19 coronavirus: 60 per cent of Air NZ workers fully vaccinated

New Zealand Herald

Published

Almost 60 per cent of around 4000 eligible Air New Zealand crew members have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination since February. At least 72 per cent have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health...

Full Article