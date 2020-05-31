Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Catch up: SBS World News (31 May 2020)

SBS Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Did you miss the latest SBS World News bulletin? You can catch up on all the major national and international news stories of the day right here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Disney World to begin phased reopening July 11

Disney World to begin phased reopening July 11 00:38

 Disney World has set its reopening date after closing the park in mid-March. It plans to begin a phased reopening on July 11, for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now the world's fourth-highest [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now the world's fourth-highest

With close to half a million confirmed cases, the minister of health says the real number could be 15 times higher due to the lack of testing.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
FBI Offering $2,500 Reward In ‘Doughboy’ Statue Vandalism Case [Video]

FBI Offering $2,500 Reward In ‘Doughboy’ Statue Vandalism Case

The FBI is offering up a $2,500 reward for information in the case of the Memorial Day vandalism to the World War I memorial statue in Lawrenceville.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Catch up: SBS World News (22 May 2020)

Did you miss the latest SBS World News bulletin? You can catch up on all the major national and international news stories of the day right here.
SBS

Catch up: SBS World News (24th May 2020)

Did you miss the latest SBS World News bulletin? You can catch up on all the major national and international news stories of the day right here.
SBS


Tweets about this

currentcurrant9

currentcurrants 😷 The #hongkong people have long given up on relying on the local news. Film everything, post everything, and spread… https://t.co/7CTxL9tdih 48 seconds ago

WhatTheFuckRi

Ri // ↓18 days - TLoUii Can the world just catch a break and have good news for once https://t.co/ifPkvJgTMa 2 minutes ago

Jackie669091

Jackie Morrisseau RT @WinFamBusiness: Catch up on the Latest Interviews in #Supernatural Weekly World News! @mattcohen4real Looks Back on his #Supernatural J… 1 hour ago

neilksethi

Neil Sethi Good news is it's above 50 but China now waiting on the rest of the world to catch up (new export orders came in at… https://t.co/jxN4Bnxb3k 2 hours ago

lynch_sister

Sister Lynch @wndwlkr1st @AndyKindler @realDonaldTrump WAS. Maybe you can catch up on some real news so you’re not living in your fake wrong world. 3 hours ago

Badgersbane

John RT @NYDailyNews: Police in Kenya killed two children and their unborn sibling during an operation to catch their father, a suspected terror… 3 hours ago

thamasd

Tammy D. Phillips @katouille4267 Thank you so much! Day 10 out of Round Two of chemo, and I'm feeling a lot better today. I slept a l… https://t.co/QAcvSnvQEC 3 hours ago

32feet

Geoff Nelson For those who didn't see this coming, you were raised on a cultural diet of Law & Order, Blue Bloods, NCIS, and CSI… https://t.co/RXM32274N4 3 hours ago