Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel' is lifted and coronavirus travel restrictions eased

SBS Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel', travel restrictions eased from midnight

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria reunited as travel limits lifted, restrictions eased, after nine days of zero cases

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria reunited as travel limits lifted

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria on eighth day without virus cases

 Announcements expected by Premier Daniel Andrews will mean fewer restrictions for Victorians, as the state's success against coronavirus continues.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Australia plans to strengthen its power grid with another giant battery

 Cars arrive to Tesla Powerpack Launch Event at Hornsdale Wind Farm on September 29th, 2017, in Adelaide, Australia. The Hornsdale battery was the largest in the..
The Verge

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Victoria has now gone six days without recording a single new coronavirus case

 Victoria has had its sixth consecutive day without any coronavirus deaths or new cases and Melbourne's case average is down to 1.4
SBS

Victoria has now gone six days without recording a new coronavirus infection

 Victoria has had its sixth consecutive day without any coronavirus deaths or new cases and Melbourne's case average is down to 1.4
SBS

Vic has sixth day of no new cases, deaths

 Victoria has had its sixth consecutive day without any coronavirus deaths or new cases and Melbourne's case average is down to 1.4
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown [Video]

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown

Australia's state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel' is lifted and coronavirus travel restrictions eased

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: New community case in Christchurch

Covid 19 coronavirus: New community case in Christchurch There is one new case of Covid-19 in the community in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health says.It ends 11 straight days of no community cases of the virus in...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Exeter Express and EchoMENAFN.com

Victoria records one new case, no deaths as social long weekend looms

 Victoria has recorded just one new case of COVID-19, as Melburnians enter their first weekend with cafes, restaurants and pubs open in almost four months.
The Age Also reported by •azcentral.comMENAFN.com