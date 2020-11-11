Global  
 

Senate votes to hold media diversity inquiry after record-breaking Murdoch petition

SBS Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Sarah Hanson-Young says the popularity of Kevin Rudd's petition for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire shows people are growing increasingly concerned about media diversity in Australia.
