CNN fires three employees for coming to the office unvaccinated
Published
The move is one of the first examples of a major US company terminating workers for ignoring a workplace vaccination mandate.Full Article
Published
The move is one of the first examples of a major US company terminating workers for ignoring a workplace vaccination mandate.Full Article
Zucker added that CNN, which is part of WarnerMedia, will likely require proof of vaccination.
The network has been relying on an honor system rather than requiring proof of vaccination status.