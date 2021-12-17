Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone in ‘Rust’ investigation
The warrant authorises investigators to examine text messages, email correspondence, and other activity stored on the device.Full Article
Police believe there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has requested Alec Baldwin's cell phone in relation to the ongoing investigation.