Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, dies aged 79
Published
Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers and one of Australia’s most prolific performers, has died aged 79 after a long battle with illness.Full Article
Published
Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers and one of Australia’s most prolific performers, has died aged 79 after a long battle with illness.Full Article
Her crystal-clear voice propelled Judith Durham and The Seekers to international stardom and made the Melbourne singer a national..