NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli quits because the Confederate flag was banned
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
NASCAR driver and team owner Ray Ciccarelli announced on Facebook Wednesday that he was leaving the sport due to a newly enacted ban on Confederate flags at races. "Well it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ciccarelli said in a statement on his...
