NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli quits because the Confederate flag was banned Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASCAR driver and team owner Ray Ciccarelli announced on Facebook Wednesday that he was leaving the sport due to a newly enacted ban on Confederate flags at races. "Well it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ciccarelli said in a statement on his...


