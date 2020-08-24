New BMW X1 hits the road in disguise ahead of 2022 launch Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Next-generation small SUV is seen testing ahead of expected debut in 2022; will spawn electric 'iX1'



BMW has begun road testing its third-generation X1 ahead of an expected debut in the first half of 2022.



The small SUV, which is technically closely linked to the latest 1 Series hatchback, was seen with the disguise typical of a model that’s not all that far from an unveiling.



However, given that the current X1 has only just been facelifted, having first gone on sale in 2015, we don’t expect to see the new car becoming official during next year.



Visually, it appears the next X1 will feature a design evolved from that of the newer, bolder X2, as well as the new 1 Series. What appear to be enlarged kidney grilles fit into this, while the overall shape is more angular and distinctive. It also seems to be slightly larger, with more of an upright roofline to help differentiate the X1 from the X2.



Inside, we will see the latest generation of intotainment, comfort and safety technology to bring the Audi Q3 rival in line with newer challengers and the rest of BMW's range. But more interesting are the powertrain choices set to be on offer.



Autocar understands the new X1 will make use of a heavily reworked version of the current model’s UKL platform. Although details of that aren't yet official, the Munich brand confirmed last month that an electric version of the next X1 (likely dubbed iX1 in line with the sub-brand naming strategy) will arrive by 2023. This will sit alongside existing petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants expected to arrive a year prior.



Details of the iX1 are thin on the ground, but expect some relation to the recently revealed iX3, which uses a 282bhp single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain and promises a WLTP range of 285 miles.



The iX1 will form a core part of BMW's ambition to introduce 25 further electrified models by 2023. That’s expecially true, due to the standard X1's popularity - nearly 110,000 examples were registered in Europe alone throughout 2019.



*READ MORE*



*New BMW iX3: Munich's second EV offers 285-mile range*



*Next generation BMW 5 Series and X1 to gain electric versions*



*BMW continues to defend new styling direction* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top Non-Harley Baggers For 2020



Harley’s Street Glide and Road Glide get all the attention, but a new crew of baggers from BMW, Honda, Indian, Yamaha, and others deserve a close look too. Credit: Motorcycle Cruiser Duration: 01:40 Published 5 days ago How the BMW Group Proceeds with Electromobility



With a ten-year plan for sustainability, the BMW Group is underscoring its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the main focus being on the expansion of electric mobility. Today, the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 09:17 Published 1 week ago THE TOYOTA SUPRA IS BACK, WITH A GERMAN ACCENT!!



The legendary platform is back on the road. But Bumper2Bumpertv says it may not be as much of a thoroughbred that some might prefer. Credit: Bumper2Bumper Duration: 02:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Mahfud RT @autocar: New #BMW #X1 hits the road in disguise ahead of 2022 launch https://t.co/YKOTJDpdkh https://t.co/1eHYPoFlTh 7 minutes ago Autocar New #BMW #X1 hits the road in disguise ahead of 2022 launch https://t.co/YKOTJDpdkh https://t.co/1eHYPoFlTh 9 minutes ago Motoring Chat New BMW X1 hits the road in disguise ahead of 2022 launch https://t.co/2wTtrdcyBA https://t.co/AMzOXGHwSv 10 minutes ago Concept Vehicle Leasing New BMW X1 hits the road in disguise ahead of 2022 launch 15 minutes ago

