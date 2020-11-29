Global  
 

Aliens Took Back Their Monolith: Utah Mystery Structure Has Been Removed

autoevolution Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Aliens Took Back Their Monolith: Utah Mystery Structure Has Been RemovedWell, this has been fun. A strange, mysterious structure that’s been dubbed the Utah monolith, discovered earlier this month in the red mountains in Utah and initially described as an alien creation, has been stolen. “Missing” is perhaps a more accurate term, since it could be that whoever put it there came back for it when it started getting too much attention and authorities said they were investigating ho...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith 00:50

 Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth? The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The Aero Bureau & Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had been conducting...

