America’s First Eco Cruise Ship Also Boasts the Fastest Rollercoaster at Sea

Environment protection can go hand in hand with ramping up the fun, and Carnival Cruise Line recently proved that, by unveiling Mardi Gras, a pioneer cruise ship that uses cleaner fuel, while also doubling the fun. Fans waiting at Port Canaveral’s Cruise Terminal 3 in Florida, a few days ago, were not disappointed when the long-awaited Mardi Gras made its first public appearance. What was to become America’s first LNG-...