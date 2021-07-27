For some Batman fans, the most watch-worthy caped crusader is Michael Keaton’s, while others swear allegiance to Christian Bale’s. All controversy and possible disagreements on the topic aside, 2022 is about to deliver a serious dose of Batman-mania. No less than three separate Batmans will grace the silver screens worldwide: Robert Pattinson in The Batman, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in <... (continue reading...)Full Article
Here’s a Good Look Ben Affleck’s Batman Batcycle, New Batsuit in The Flash Movie
