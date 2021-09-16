On August 24, 2021, Ford announced that it had so many pre-orders for the F-150 Lightning that it would double its initial production capacity for this product. Instead of 40,000 electric pickup trucks, it would make 80,000. On September 16, the company talked about that again, only giving more details, such as the $250 million to get there and hiring 450 more people thanks to the new EV. What is really a novelty about all this is that the F-150 Lightning is in its pre-production... (continue reading...)Full Article
Now With 150,000 Pre-Orders, Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Pre-Production Units
