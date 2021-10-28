2022 Honda Pilot Adds TrailSport Off-Road Trim Level, Gets Way More Expensive

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the current-gen Pilot enters 2022 with a few changes to the lineup. For starters, the LX and EX trims have been replaced by the Sport, which costs $4,280 more than last year’s LX. The most affordable Pilot available to configure right now starts at $36,830 sans destination charge, a lot by the standards of the competition. More specifically, the Ford Explorer is available from $33,100 with rea... (continue reading...)