Sir Frank Williams: F1 team founder dies aged 79

Williams served as principal of his Formula 1 team from 1977 to 2020



Sir Frank Williams, founder of the eponymous Formula 1 team, has died at the age of 79.



In an official statement issued on behalf of his family, Williams Racing said he was admitted to hospital on Friday and "passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family".



"Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspiration figurehead," it continued. "Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family's wishes for privacy at this time".



The Williams Formula 1 team first raced in 1977, and was managed by Sir Frank for 43 years. He stepped down from the board in 2012 but continued to serve as principal until he and daughter Claire Williams – his deputy – stepped down in September 2020, following the acquisition of the team by Dorillon Capital a month earlier.



Under Sir Frank's stewardship, Williams was revered as one of the most successful teams on the Formula 1 grid, winning nine construtors' championships and seven drivers' titles.



Current team principal Jost Capito called Sir Frank "a legend and icon of our sport, and added: "His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer.



"Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport. His values including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain the core ethos of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams family name under which we proudly race."



Capito's sentiments were echoed by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who said: “He was a true giant of our sport that overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track. We have lost a much loved and respected member of the F1 family and he will be hugely missed.



“His incredible achievements and personality will be etched on our sport forever. My thoughts are with all the Williams family and friends at this sad time.”