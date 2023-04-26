We're closer than ever to a new era of air mobility, where electric air taxis will deliver us from the evils of pollution, heavy traffic, and noise. Behind the scenes, the military sector has also tested the potential benefits of eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) for improved logistics. It looks like next year will mark a milestone in this direction. In 1947, the Bell X-1, piloted by Captain Chuck Yeager, first broke th... (continue reading...)Full Article
First Electric Air Taxis to Be Stationed at a US Military Base Coming in 2024
