5 things to know today, including a tribute to David Stern

bizjournals Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Welcome to 2020, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. David Stern dies at 77 Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday after suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage in December. Stern played a key role in keeping the Kings in Sacramento, as shown by the street near Golden 1 Center that's named in his honor. Stern was the NBA's longest-serving commissioner, holding the position for 30 years, according to the Associated Press.  State fines health plans Two years after a…
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dead At 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dead At 77 00:49

 During his 30 year tenure, Stern made basketball more popular and more profitable.

