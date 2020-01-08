Global  

Boeing 737-800 crashes in Iran with at least 170 people on board

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Boeing 737 jet carrying at least 170 people crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff due to technical problems, according to local media reports. State television reported that the plane crashed at 6:22 a.m. local time. It said four helicopters and 22 ambulances had been sent to the crash site, but severe fire was hampering […]
News video: Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26

 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

176 Dead After Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran [Video]176 Dead After Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran

A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people has crashed due to technical problems shortly after taking off from Iran, killing all on board. The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Just After Takeoff from Iran’s Tehran Airport, Killing as Many as 170 People

A Ukraine International Airlines 737-800 crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport in Iran on Wednesday morning; there were nearly 180 people on...
Mediaite

Iran crash is first fatal incident for Ukrainian airline

A Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Reuters

