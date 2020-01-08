Boeing 737-800 crashes in Iran with at least 170 people on board
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () A Boeing 737 jet carrying at least 170 people crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff due to technical problems, according to local media reports. State television reported that the plane crashed at 6:22 a.m. local time. It said four helicopters and 22 ambulances had been sent to the crash site, but severe fire was hampering […]
