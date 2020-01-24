Asian markets gain as China closes down for Lunar New Year

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )





Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose less than 0.1% to 23,827.18 and in Hong Kong the Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 27,949.64 in a shortened session. Australia's S&P ASX/200 picked up 2.5 points to 7,090.50, and the Sensex in India rose 0.3%, to 41,517.33.



Markets were closed in Shanghai and the rest of mainland China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan.



As authorities confirmed more cases of the new virus first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, investors continued to monitor developments in the international effort to keep it from spreading further and potentially harming the global economy.



The World Health Organization decided Thursday against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now. Such a declaration could increase resources for battling the outbreak but also result in trade and travel restrictions and other economic damage.



Market “traders are weighing the anticipated China growth fallout against the backdrop of the current global growth recovery. While the calculus is not coming up roses, it's far from a state of global market panic," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.



“Still, if risk aversion starts to spread beyond China's borders and starts to affect more than the usual suspect's luxury, travel, and tourism, then we will likely see a more significant dive in the broader global indices," he said.



