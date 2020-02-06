Global  

What to know about the U.S. attorney in St. Louis picked to review Michael Flynn case

bizjournals Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Jeff Jensen, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, has been appointed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to review the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The New York Times reported Friday.  Jensen is known locally for implementing changes in the federal prosecutor's office to combat violent crime. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Inside Jeff Jensen's bid to tackle violent crime in St. Louis. Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant…
News video: Flynn Subject To

Flynn Subject To "Blackmail"

 Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates testifies she warned the White House on two occasions that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was compromised by contacts with Russia and "subject to blackmail".

