Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fundraiser

Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fundraiser

bizjournals Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A group of Oracle Corp. employees has come out with a petition against company founder Larry Ellison’s planned fundraiser next week for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, an event one petition organizer called “embarrassing and damaging to our brand.” The Silicon Valley Business Journal spoke with three of the petition’s organizers, only one of whom, senior copywriter Monica McClure, was willing to speak on the record. Oracle’s corporate communications office declined to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Over 1,000 Alleged Oracle Employees Have Signed a Petition Demanding Founder Larry Ellison Cancel a Trump Fundraiser


TIME

Oracle employees are protesting Larry Ellison's planned fundraiser for Trump: 'His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture' (ORCL)

Oracle employees are protesting Larry Ellison's planned fundraiser for Trump: 'His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture' (ORCL)· *Oracle employees are protesting founder Larry Ellison's plan to host a fundraising dinner for President Trump at his southern California home next...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Register

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pameladubsky49

Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fundraiser 10 hours ago

Amuseddouche

John Galt Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fundraiser… https://t.co/8HMzwPIbpO 10 hours ago

MarkPritchard

Mark Pritchard 🏳️‍🌈 Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fun...… https://t.co/fRp77raqix 11 hours ago

ontherocks47

Aztlan Trump’s few supporters in Silicon Valley have included Sun Microsystems Scott McNealy, PayPal's Peter Thiel. CEO Sa… https://t.co/oEjEDYMnYs 11 hours ago

Levitskyyy

Allison Levitsky RT @SVBizTech: Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fundraiser https://t.co/94Dj7z… 11 hours ago

SVBizTech

Allison Levitsky Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fundraiser… https://t.co/O7Qi00zDio 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.