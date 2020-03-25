Global  

4. University of Virginia

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The University of Virginia is among the nation’s top 100 public colleges, as rated by Business First. This profile contains an array of facts and figures for the school, ranging from general information, test scores and graduation rates to future earnings, library holdings and gender and racial breakdowns. ACADEMIC SCORE • College: University of Virginia • Rating points: 91.567 • Current rank (among 485 public colleges): 4 • Rank a year ago: 3 GENERAL INFORMATION • Location: Charlottesville,…
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Liberty University Invites Students Back Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Liberty University Invites Students Back Despite Coronavirus Pandemic 01:20

 Liberty University is staying open, despite the growing coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered many neighboring universities in Virginia.

