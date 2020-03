Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

A woman has died in Erie County from COVID-19, according to the Erie County Department of Health. This is the first reported death in the county. The department of health says a woman in her 80s has died in the past 24 hours. The Erie County Department of Health says no other details about this individual will be released. WGRZ-TV reports that according to the county's coronavirus map there are currently 121 positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. 👓 View full article