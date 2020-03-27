Global  

Stimulus bill classifies D.C. as a territory, shorting it funding leaders expected

bizjournals Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
A landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to offer the U.S. economic relief from the novel coronavirus pandemic is expected to pass the House on Friday, but it classifies D.C. as a territory instead of a state — leaving the District short about $750 million of the emergency funding it was expecting. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said late Wednesday on the floor of the Senate he reached out to negotiators about the funding allocation and they told him the classification of the District was…
