Stimulus bill classifies D.C. as a territory, shorting it funding leaders expected

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to offer the U.S. economic relief from the novel coronavirus pandemic is expected to pass the House on Friday, but it classifies D.C. as a territory instead of a state — leaving the District short about $750 million of the emergency funding it was expecting. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said late Wednesday on the floor of the Senate he reached out to negotiators about the funding allocation and they told him the classification of the District was…


