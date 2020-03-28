Texas Medical Center hospitals, clinics institute no-visitors policy amid coronavirus
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () All of the hospitals and clinics in the Texas Medical Center have agreed to a no-visitors policy, with very few exceptions, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Individual exceptions will be managed by each institution, but pediatric hospitals and units generally will be exempt, according to a press release. For visitors 18 and over, exemptions that could be considered include visiting a patient with a terminal condition, patients requiring a legal guardian, and for patients with…