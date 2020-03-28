Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Texas Medical Center hospitals, clinics institute no-visitors policy amid coronavirus

Texas Medical Center hospitals, clinics institute no-visitors policy amid coronavirus

bizjournals Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
All of the hospitals and clinics in the Texas Medical Center have agreed to a no-visitors policy, with very few exceptions, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Individual exceptions will be managed by each institution, but pediatric hospitals and units generally will be exempt, according to a press release. For visitors 18 and over, exemptions that could be considered include visiting a patient with a terminal condition, patients requiring a legal guardian, and for patients with…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: ‘Cases doubling every day in New York’

Coronavirus: ‘Cases doubling every day in New York’ 01:03

 Craig Spencer, the director of global health in emergency medicine at New York medical centre fears that hospitals in New York are already very close to being overwhelmed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexisDShelly

Alexis Shelly RT @BillBishopKHOU: Breaking in Houston: Texas Medical Center hospitals and clinics will move to a no visitor policy (with some exceptions… 54 minutes ago

HOUBizJournal

HOUBizJournal All of the hospitals and clinics in the Texas Medical Center have agreed to a no-visitors policy, with very few exc… https://t.co/EM6g7iHH5T 57 minutes ago

jimenezvngs

Diana 🥀 RT @KHOU: JUST IN: The Texas Medical Center is banning most visitors to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Certain exceptions will be made f… 1 hour ago

TechStartupMom

Mandy Brake @Honeybee33_ @3days3nights Houston is in lockdown until 4/3. Based on the ratio of men to women in the ad, it cou… https://t.co/KqO08lHxBq 5 hours ago

Miz_Texas

MizTexas RT @seattletimes: An emergency room physician who made pleas for more safety equipment and more urgent measures to protect staff at PeaceHe… 15 hours ago

VFictum

Verum Fictum Texas Medical Center hospitals and clinics move to no visitor policy https://t.co/WBdh8Ds8D1 #coronavirus #Texas 15 hours ago

thaiparampil

thaiparampil The crackdown will be tough on patients and their loved ones but it's necessary to help stop the spread of coronavi… https://t.co/nw6PgegFbH 16 hours ago

climblog07

Carol Lim Most visitors now banned at Texas Medical Center hospitals https://t.co/6No8yosesD via @KHOU 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.