Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New York City has opened a human rights probe into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker who led a strike against the company over coronavirus safety concerns (AMZN)

New York City has opened a human rights probe into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker who led a strike against the company over coronavirus safety concerns (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
New York City has opened a human rights probe into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker who led a strike against the company over coronavirus safety concerns (AMZN)· New York City's human rights commissioner has opened an investigation into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker the same day he participated in a strike against the company, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.
· Amazon fired the employee, Chris Smalls, Monday evening after he had helped organize a walkout earlier...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Some Amazon, Instacart Workers To Walk Off Job Over Coronavirus Safety Concerns

Some Amazon, Instacart Workers To Walk Off Job Over Coronavirus Safety Concerns 01:47

 WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.