New York City has opened a human rights probe into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker who led a strike against the company over coronavirus safety concerns (AMZN)
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () · New York City's human rights commissioner has opened an investigation into Amazon's firing of a warehouse worker the same day he participated in a strike against the company, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.
· Amazon fired the employee, Chris Smalls, Monday evening after he had helped organize a walkout earlier...