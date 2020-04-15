Global  

Dow dives 445 points as earnings results hint at massive coronavirus impact

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Dow dives 445 points as earnings results hint at massive coronavirus impact

· *All three major US stock indexes tumbled on Wednesday as retail-sales data and quarterly earnings reports reflected the harm of the coronavirus outbreak.*
· *Shares of Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Bank of America slipped after all three firms reported quarterly profit declines of at least 45%.*
· *The Commerce...
