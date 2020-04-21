A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () · *United States Oil Fund shares slipped as much as 20% on Tuesday after a trading halt and continued pressure on the oil market.*
· *The ETF's manager, USCF, said in a regulatory filing it issued the last of USO's registered shares and required SEC approval to create 4 billion more.*
· *The vehicle's connection to oil...
From World Health Organisation hitting out at the United States of America, to crude oil prices hitting historic lows - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Germany demanded greater transparency from China regarding the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Meanwhile, China has been sending...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
gabe RT @businessinsider: A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/NVWPr7ckUT 57 minutes ago
Pablo de la Macorra Canals A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/3NKFaRGnWw 1 hour ago
HP Targeting, Inc. A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/woyjqjET37 #smallbusiness https://t.co/4nT88RiFg7 1 hour ago
Business Insider A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/NVWPr7ckUT 1 hour ago