Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows

A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows· *United States Oil Fund shares slipped as much as 20% on Tuesday after a trading halt and continued pressure on the oil market.*
· *The ETF's manager, USCF, said in a regulatory filing it issued the last of USO's registered shares and required SEC approval to create 4 billion more.*
· *The vehicle's connection to oil...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19 | WHO counters Trump; Germany targets China; oil turmoil: Top updates

Covid-19 | WHO counters Trump; Germany targets China; oil turmoil: Top updates 02:16

 From World Health Organisation hitting out at the United States of America, to crude oil prices hitting historic lows - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Germany demanded greater transparency from China regarding the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Meanwhile, China has been sending...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gabe__Brown

gabe RT @businessinsider: A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/NVWPr7ckUT 57 minutes ago

PablodelaMac

Pablo de la Macorra Canals A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/3NKFaRGnWw 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/woyjqjET37 #smallbusiness https://t.co/4nT88RiFg7 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows https://t.co/NVWPr7ckUT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.