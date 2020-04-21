A popular $3.7 billion oil ETF plunges 20% as crude prices hit historic lows

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· *United States Oil Fund shares slipped as much as 20% on Tuesday after a trading halt and continued pressure on the oil market.*

· *The ETF's manager, USCF, said in a regulatory filing it issued the last of USO's registered shares and required SEC approval to create 4 billion more.*

· *The vehicle's connection to oil... · *United States Oil Fund shares slipped as much as 20% on Tuesday after a trading halt and continued pressure on the oil market.*· *The ETF's manager, USCF, said in a regulatory filing it issued the last of USO's registered shares and required SEC approval to create 4 billion more.*· *The vehicle's connection to oil 👓 View full article

