Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ditched the 'big four' airline stocks in April, driving $6.1 billion in stock sales
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () · *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold the "big four" airline stocks in April, the famed investor revealed at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.*
· *"It turned out I was wrong," Buffett said about his decision to invest in American, Delta, United, and Southwest.*
· *Berkshire's first-quarter earnings...
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO hosted the virtual event and answers questioned posed by journalists. Berkshire Hathaway recently posted a record quarterly loss of about $50 billion, largely...
Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) on Saturday reported a loss of nearly $50 bln for the first-quarter, hurt by $55.5 billion in... RTTNews Also reported by •FT.com •RIA Nov. •Reuters •IndiaTimes
Tweets about this
Naijaedupreneur® RT @business: Warren Buffett is reversing course on his airlines bet—again. Berkshire Hathaway completely exited its stakes in the four maj… 3 seconds ago
Jack Hall RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Buffett announces that Berkshire Hathaway has sold all of its shares of United Continental, Southwest, Delta Air Lin… 20 seconds ago
China Xinhua News Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday. Berkshire Hathaway r… https://t.co/asn97npLPs 33 seconds ago
KEVIN KWAN LOUCKS RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says he was "wrong" on investments in the airline industry. Buffett added that airlines have "too man… 37 seconds ago
Yahoo Finance “Thank you Dr, Fauci,” Buffett said during his opening remarks for the Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meet… https://t.co/MXft6IUJ4z 41 seconds ago
ﾃﾞﾒﾗﾗ RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Berkshire Hathaway reports record first-quarter net loss of $49.75 billion, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from… 45 seconds ago
unilateralquest RT @PeterKReilly: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold more than $6 billion in stock in April, its first-quarter earnings show. There i… 1 minute ago
Mike Padgett via @cbsmoneywatch Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway lost $50 billion in first quarter https://t.co/iqIJ68dL1E 1 minute ago