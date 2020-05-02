Global  

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ditched the 'big four' airline stocks in April, driving $6.1 billion in stock sales

Business Insider Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ditched the 'big four' airline stocks in April, driving $6.1 billion in stock sales· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold the "big four" airline stocks in April, the famed investor revealed at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.*
· *"It turned out I was wrong," Buffett said about his decision to invest in American, Delta, United, and Southwest.*
· *Berkshire's first-quarter earnings...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually

Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually 00:34

 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO hosted the virtual event and answers questioned posed by journalists. Berkshire Hathaway recently posted a record quarterly loss of about $50 billion, largely...

