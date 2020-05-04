Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy, Business Insider reports

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Gold's Gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, Business Insider reported. The Dallas-based fitness chain referred to the strain brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and hopes to reemerge from bankruptcy by Aug. 1, according to Business Insider. "We want to be 100 percent clear that Gold's Gym is not going out of business," President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff said in a news release. "The brand is strong, and we'll continue to innovate and grow our digital business, our licensing…


