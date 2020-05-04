Global  

Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy, Business Insider reports

bizjournals Monday, 4 May 2020
Gold’s Gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, Business Insider reported.  The Dallas-based fitness chain referred to the strain brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and hopes to reemerge from bankruptcy by Aug. 1, according to Business Insider.  "We want to be 100 percent clear that Gold's Gym is not going out of business," President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff said in a news release. "The brand is strong, and we'll continue to innovate and grow our digital business, our licensing…
Recent related news from verified sources

Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy due to coronavirus closures

"No single factor has caused more harm to our business than the current COVID-19 global pandemic," the company announced.
CBS News

Covid-hit Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy protection

The global gym chain was made famous by the 1977 docudrama Pumping Ironing with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
BBC News


