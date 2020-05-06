Blue Angels headed to Jacksonville to salute first responders

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds are headed to Jacksonville Friday. The Blue Angels' Twitter account announced the joint flyover Wednesday morning. The joint effort from the Navy and the Air Force is part of multiple flyovers across the nation called America Strong. The tour is to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers as they combat COVID-19. The account said more information will be available Thursday, including routes and times. 👓 View full article

