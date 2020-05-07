Global  

Louis DeJoy of Greensboro named Postmaster General, to start on June 15

bizjournals Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Louis DeJoy, the Greensboro businessman who is the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, will be named the Postmaster General in a move that will put one of President Trump's loyal supporters in charge of the U.S. Postal Service, which he has criticized repeatedly in recent months. DeJoy will start his new position on June 15. DeJoy is the former CEO of High Point-based New Breed Logistics, which was acquired in 2014 by XPO Logistics for $615 million. DeJoy…
