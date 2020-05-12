A group of healthcare stocks is enjoying the market's biggest post-crash comeback, and has returned 1,000% over the past decade. One investment firm explains why there's even more upside — and shares 3 companies it's buying.
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () · The healthcare sector as a whole has been the best performer on the S&P 500 since the stock market peaked in mid-February.
· Within the sector, managed healthcare companies including insurers have recovered the most since the crash bottomed out.
· Investors are buying these companies for their defensive qualities and can...
O'Neil Global Advisors chief investment officer Randy Watts says the equity indexes will struggle to move higher unless new market leaders emerge. The indexes are overly reliant now on tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft to pull the markets higher, he adds.
