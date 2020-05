Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· *GrubHub stock spiked as much as 37% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Uber made a takeover offer for the food delivery company.*

· *Both firms are in negotiations and could close a deal before the end of the month, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.*

