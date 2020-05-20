Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, barbershops among NC businesses gearing up to reopen; Lowe's shares pop on strong earnings; Bojangles' lands on ranking of top restaurant chains

bizjournals Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
While an official announcement has yet to be made, some businesses in the Charlotte region are already gearing up for North Carolina's expected move into the second phase of its reopening plan this Friday. That would mean dine-in service at restaurants, barbershops, hair and nail salons, movie theaters and other businesses deemed nonessential by the state — all of which have been shuttered since mid-March under mandates aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic — will be permitted to reopen. As…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Americans have been supporting small businesses during the coronavirus lockdown [Video]

How Americans have been supporting small businesses during the coronavirus lockdown

With all 50 states beginning at least some form of a partial reopening this week, new research finds 67% of Americans feel more optimistic and are looking to support small businesses.A poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Northeast Ohio businesses choosing to not reopen despite clearance from Gov. Mike DeWine [Video]

Northeast Ohio businesses choosing to not reopen despite clearance from Gov. Mike DeWine

Businesses, including salons, barbershops and outdoor restaurant service will be allowed to reopen on May 15 and indoor restaurant service allowed to reopen on May 21 under Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How small businesses can create an e-commerce website for long-term growth

It’s no secret that as the recent Covid-19 pandemic has surged through America, local businesses have faced a particularly unique set of challenges. Be it a...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this