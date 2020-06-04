Global  

US weekly jobless claims hit 1.9 million, bringing the 11-week total to nearly 43 million

Business Insider Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
US weekly jobless claims hit 1.9 million, bringing the 11-week total to nearly 43 million· US jobless claims for the week that ended on Saturday totaled 1.9 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That slightly exceeded the median economist estimate.
· That brought the 11-week total to nearly 43 million. But Thursday's report also marked the ninth straight week of declining claims.
· That ultimately means...
