US weekly jobless claims hit 1.9 million, bringing the 11-week total to nearly 43 million
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () · US jobless claims for the week that ended on Saturday totaled 1.9 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That slightly exceeded the median economist estimate.
· That brought the 11-week total to nearly 43 million. But Thursday's report also marked the ninth straight week of declining claims.
· That ultimately means...
