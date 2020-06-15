NBA star Kevin Durant to use Philadelphia Union ownership stake to address Covid-19, racial injustice Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Philadelphia Union official announced Monday that NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has joined the Major League Soccer club's ownership group as an investor and community partner. Durant, a member of the Brooklyn Nets, has purchased a 5% ownership stake in the Union, with the option to purchase an additional 5% in the near future. Financial terms of the deal are being kept confidential. The Sports Business Journal, a sister publication of the Philadelphia Business Journal, first reported Durant…


