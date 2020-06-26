Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 304% in just 2 days — and it just said it was picked for the US government's 'Operation Warp Speed' program (VXRT)

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 304% in just 2 days — and it just said it was picked for the US government's 'Operation Warp Speed' program (VXRT)· *Vaxart, a small-cap biotechnology company that is focused on developing oral vaccines administered by tablet rather than injection, said on Friday that it has been selected for the US Government's Operation Warp Speed project.*
· *Vaxart's stock has skyrocketed as much as 449% this week after releasing a slew of news...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Trump outlines plans for coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Trump outlines plans for coronavirus vaccine

The US president elaborated on Operation Warp Speed, which aims to expedite vaccine development.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump Administration Announces Effort To Fast-Track Coronavirus Vaccine Process [Video]

Trump Administration Announces Effort To Fast-Track Coronavirus Vaccine Process

The Trump Administration has announced "Operation Warp Speed," a massive effort to fast-track the process of getting a coronavirus vaccine; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Stock Alert: Vaxart Hits New 52-week High As COVID-19 Vaccine Selected For OWS

 Shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) are surging more 90 percent or $5.65 in Friday's morning trade at $11.91 after touching a new 52-week high of $14.30 earlier. The...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

TheLavaGhost

(T.L.G.) The Lava Ghost A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 304% in 2 days — and it just said it was picked for… https://t.co/VV5R0WSD0K 16 hours ago

ntfja45

Brooke Stegmeier RT @NewCanvasAdv: A little-known #biotech working on a #COVID19 #vaccine has surged 304% in 2 days — and it just said it was picked for the… 21 hours ago

NewCanvasAdv

Hannah Thomas A little-known #biotech working on a #COVID19 #vaccine has surged 304% in 2 days — and it just said it was picked f… https://t.co/t3nfomxzX3 22 hours ago

AlgoHedgeFund

Christopher G Brake A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 304% in 2 days — and it just said it was picked for… https://t.co/nX6XPOYN7a 1 day ago

RAChampion

Richard Champion Money Matters: A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 304% in 2 days — and it just said it… https://t.co/jCk8vy2Xdj 1 day ago

noybsk2017

No one is coming 2 save us-take care of each other Should we check and see how many in the Trump admin/Congress invested in this?? A little-known biotech working on… https://t.co/gyEl6m0K8j 1 day ago

ColorMeRed

Color Me Red 🩸 A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 304% in just 2 days - and it just said it was picke… https://t.co/XyqKaABYmT 1 day ago

timmins316

Aspie for peace! A little-known biotech working on a COVID-19 vaccine has surged 304% in just 2 days - and it just said it was picke… https://t.co/i0dxBlvGRf 1 day ago