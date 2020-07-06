Dominion, Duke Energy abandon the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The $8 billion, 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline is dead. Dominion Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. are canceling the project, which would have installed a natural gas pipeline between North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, because of continuing court delays likely to drive the price tag higher. That would threaten the economic viability of the project, they say. Bound up in the cancellation is Dominion’s decision, announced separately, to sell it gas transmission business to Berkshire…