Allegheny County Health Department hosting free food safety webinars for owners of restaurants, bars

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The Allegheny County Health Department announced it is hosting free webinars for restaurant and bar owners to learn more about how to operate their businesses safely during the Covid-19 pandemic. As part if its Food Safety Program, the health department will hold hour-long events throughout the month that will feature information on the latest orders and regulations concerning the food and hospitality industry. A question and answer session will also be held as part of the webinar. Last week, Allegheny…
0
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Coronavirus Cases

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Coronavirus Cases 00:29

 The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 180 new Coronavirus cases Friday, and one additional death.

