Bed Bath & Beyond To Close Around 200 Stores Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. is planning to close around 200 mostly Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years amid continuing struggles with Covid-19. The home improvement retailer, which reported a wider-than-expected loss in its first quarter with sharply lower sales, said the move is part of its plans to right-size its real estate portfolio and to cut costs.