Joy Reid moves to nightly news show on MSNBC

bizjournals Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Joy Reid, a longtime host on MSNBC, is set to move to prime time with a nightly news show. The New York Times reports that "The Reid Out" will premiere July 20 in the 7 p.m. ET hour previously occupied by Chris Matthews. The move makes Reid one of the few Black women to host a network news show. “Evening and prime-time news has been a universe of white men really since I was growing up,” Reid told The Times. “For somebody who grew up as a nerdy kid obsessed with news, watching ‘Nightline’…
