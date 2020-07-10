BioSig Technologies set to conduct business with federal government as it applies for SAM registration Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM), the medtech group, told investors Friday that it had submitted its application to the federal government-owned Systems for Award Management (SAM) website. Both current and potential government vendors are required to register in SAM to be awarded contracts by the government. "Upon completion of its registration with SAM, BioSig, along with its wholly owned subsidiary ViralClear, will become eligible to conduct business with the federal government," BioSig said in a brief statement. READ: BioSig Technologies subsidiary partners with contract R&D company to evaluate its drug merimepodib as a coronavirus treatment "This includes the ability to apply and be awarded government contracts, assistance and grant programs. Additionally, government agencies will be able to search for BioSig when contracts that fit the company become available," it said. BioSig said it expects to receive its commercial and government entity (CAGE) code, required to begin business with the federal government, within the next two weeks. The company is commercializing a proprietary biomedical processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiogram (ECG) and intra-cardiac signals. Its first product PURE EP System, is intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. BioSig shares ticked up 0.56% in New York to $7.15 each.


