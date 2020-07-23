|
Australia To Log Biggest Deficit Since World War II
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Australia is set to record its biggest budget deficit since the World War II as the government spurred spending to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest economic and fiscal update, released Thursday, the Treasury said the underlying cash balance will be in a deficit of A$184.5 billion in the financial year ending June 2021.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this