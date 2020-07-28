Ohio State 'likely' to limit football stadium capacity to 20% this season Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ohio Stadium's capacity for this year's Ohio State home football games will likely not reach more than 20%, the Buckeyes are telling season ticket holders. OSU's Jerry Emig, associate athletics director for communications, confirmed Tuesday that Ohio State is sharing information with season ticket holders that "Ohio Stadium crowd size will likely amount to no more than 20% of overall stadium capacity." That would mean the stadium, which has capacity for 102,000 fans, would be limited to 20,400…


