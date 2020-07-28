Global  
 

Ohio State 'likely' to limit football stadium capacity to 20% this season

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Ohio Stadium's capacity for this year's Ohio State home football games will likely not reach more than 20%, the Buckeyes are telling season ticket holders. OSU's Jerry Emig, associate athletics director for communications, confirmed Tuesday that Ohio State is sharing information with season ticket holders that "Ohio Stadium crowd size will likely amount to no more than 20% of overall stadium capacity." That would mean the stadium, which has capacity for 102,000 fans, would be limited to 20,400…
